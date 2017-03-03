Pitbull Found In Trash Bag Stabbed Multiple Times, Had Mouth Taped Shut

March 3, 2017 12:49 PM
Filed Under: Olney, Pitbull, pspca

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A dead pitbull was found discarded in a trash bag in the Olney section of Philadelphia.

The Pennsylvania SPCA is offering a $5,000 reward leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the dog’s death.

The dog was found in a trash bag Thursday evening on the 200 block of West Godfrey Avenue with its mouth taped shut and stabbed.

A good Samaritan discovered the dog’s body. The pitbull was recovered by PSPCA Humane Law officers, where they determined the dog was stabbed multiple times.

“There is no question that the death of this dog was an intentional act of violence,” Nicole Wilson, the director of Humane Law Enforcement for the PSPCA, said in a statement. “This case is particularly concerning because offenders of crimes against animals often commit acts of violence toward humans. We are pleading with anyone with information about the individual(s) who committed this horrific act to come forward.”

The female black pitbull was wearing a black collar and has identifying white marks on her nose, under her neck and across her chest. The PSPCA is calling on the public to help identify the dog.

Anyone with information in this case should call the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at (866) 601-SPCA. Tips can be left anonymously.

