Cyber Attack Shuts Down Computers At Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Caucus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—An apparent cyberattack has shutdown IT networks in the Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Caucus on Friday, Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa has announced.
Officials say the ransomware attack was discovered early Friday morning when malware was found on computers throughout the IT network.
The attack prevented caucus members and employees to access the systems and data, said Costa.
Authorities are investigating this incident and are working with Microsoft to restore the IT system.
Ransomware is a type of malware which encrypts data on an infected system, then demands users to pay ransom in digital current.
Costa says there’s no indication that the caucus system was targeted on that any data was comprised.