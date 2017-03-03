Anderson, Saric Lead 76ers Past Knicks, 105-102 

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Justin Anderson made the go-ahead basket with 24.3 seconds left and matched his career high with 19 points in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 105-102 victory over the New York Knicks on Friday night.

Acquired from Dallas last week in the deal that sent Nerlens Noel to the Mavericks, Anderson hit his first seven shots and forced Knicks star Carmelo Anthony into 5-for-18 shooting. Anderson and Anthony received technicals in the third quarter when they got face to face and exchanged words.

Dario Saric had 12 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, and Robert Covington added 16 points. The 76ers snapped a three-game losing streak, winning their first game since announcing Wednesday that Joel Embiid was done for the season with a knee injury.

Lance Thomas had a season-high 21 points for the Knicks. The Knicks began the day four games back of Detroit for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, but also were behind Miami, Milwaukee and Charlotte.

Anderson gave the 76ers a 103-102 lead with 24.3 seconds left with a short jumper after a feed from Saric. Derrick Rose turned the ball over on New York’s next possession. The 76ers gave it right back, coming out of a timeout by turning the ball over on the inbounds play.

But Anthony’s go-ahead attempt from 15 feet rimmed out and Thomas couldn’t convert the follow.

Saric’s two free throws followed to make it 105-102 with three seconds left.

Courtney Lee’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer went off the back of the rim.

The three meetings between the teams this season have been decided by a total of five points.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Willy Hernangomez (ankle) didn’t play for the second straight game. . Maurice Ndour (ankle) also didn’t play. … Kristaps Porzingis had 18 points in his second game back after missing a pair of contests due to a sprained right ankle.

76ers: Philadelphia signed 6-10 forward Justin Harper to a 10-day contract prior to the game. Harper was averaging 16.2 points and 7 rebounds in 37 games with Los Angeles in the D-League. Harper went scoreless in five minutes.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Host Golden State on Sunday.

76ers: Play second contest of three-game homestand Saturday night against Detroit.

