The 259 Movies Joe DeCamara Has Seen At Least 5 Times

March 3, 2017 3:04 PM By Andrew Porter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — How many movies have you seen not once, not twice, but at least five times?

What if you had to remember all of those movies off of the top of your head and right them down? And what if there were over 250 of them?

Well that’s exactly what 94WIP Midday Show co-host Joe DeCamara did earlier this week, listing 259 movies he’s seen five or more times. Joe didn’t type them either, he wrote them down.

Enjoy…

 

Joe DeCamara movies

(Photo credit: WIP)

Joe DeCamara movies

(Photo credit: WIP)

Joe DeCamara movies

(Photo credit: WIP)

Joe DeCamara movies

(Photo credit: WIP)

 

The best part is, Joe says there are more of them that he’s missed!

 

 

You gotta love Joe.

