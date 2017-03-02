Winds Take Down Trees, Power Lines In Delaware Valley

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A high wind warning is in effect until 10 Thursday morning.

The whipping winds took down some trees and power lines, knocking out power for thousands of people in the region. The winds also made it it tough to get around in Center City.

All I can think about is the American Beauty plastic bag scene. #wind pic.twitter.com/yu3gqOKob0 — Tim Jimenez (@TimJRadio) March 2, 2017

Flags waving furiously, the street signs rattling against the poles.

During the morning commute, the wind huffed and puffed and nearly knocked some folks down, like Tanya who drove in from New Jersey.

“And my car pushed around a couple times as I was driving on the highway.”

Wrappers, plastic bags and other trash that had been blowing around, ended up right in front of the Center Square buildings near the Clothespin.

Man Suffers Minor Injuries After Wind Sends Tree Crashing Into Home In Delco

Robin, waiting for the bus before dawn, says this was another one of those days in what’s been a wacky winter.

“I mean, man this weather is kind of crazy but I hope it settles down and I hope for today that the sun will come out.”

The sun is shining but the winds – they just kept howling.