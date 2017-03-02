Taste With Tori: Mega Challah Bake 600!

March 2, 2017 11:00 PM By Vittoria Woodill
PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Get ready to go BIG! Celebrating sisterhood and this celebratory seven ingredient bread, 600 women are taking part in the Mega Challah Bake 600!

But before the women got baking I got a lesson in challah bread from Bailey Kahan

Starting with yeast, we then added water, sugar, flour, eggs, oil and salt.

“The challah will not have a taste if you don’t put salt!” Kahan says.

After a bit of mixing I got my hands dirty, then we let it rest until it was time to braid!

We made a six strand challah braid.

All of the breads made today will be baked tomorrow and eaten for Sabbath.

Challah is one of the items that are eaten at the beginning of every Shabbat meal.

