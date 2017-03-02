‘Stand Against Hate’ Rally Held At Independence Mall

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphians are coming together in support of the Jewish community affected by recent acts of vandalism.
A “Stand Against Hate” rally is being held at Independence Mall on Thursday.
New Information Surfaces In Vandalism Of Jewish Cemetery In Northeast Philly
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf also took part in the rally.
“I am proud to stand in solidarity with Jewish, Muslim, Christian and all faith leaders whom have united against the recent rash of hate in our communities and country,” Wolf said in a statement. “The silver-lining in all of this that we have seen the best of Pennsylvania in response to these disgraceful acts – people of different background coming together to support each other and stand united against discrimination, hate and intimidation.”
This is in response to vandalism of the Mount Carmel Jewish Cemetery in Philadelphia’s Wissinoming section, where over 100 tombstones were knocked over.
There is a $69,000 reward leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people behind the act of vandalism.