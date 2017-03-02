NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Rowan University Hosts 6th Annual ‘Mustache March’

March 2, 2017 4:16 PM By John McDevitt
by John McDevitt

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Rowan University in Glassboro was host to the 6th annual Mustache March on Thursday afternoon.

Chanting “Mustache March,” about 20 Rowan students, some with furry faces, fake ‘staches, and others with smooth faces, walked around campus.

It was an effort to raise money and awareness for the American Stroke Association.

Junior Kayla Raparelli helped organize the event.

“Obviously the topic of strokes and heart attacks is not something easy to talk about, so we make it fun through the use of mustaches. So that’s our goal, to get everybody educated about it,” she said.

Money is being raised by the sale of customized t-shirts. The goal is $2,000

