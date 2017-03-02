“Prohibition” Is Back At The National Constitution Center

March 2, 2017 2:00 PM
Filed Under: National Constitition Center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The National Constitution Center welcomes the wildly successful “American Spirits: The Rise and Fall of Prohibition” exhibit back for a limited engagement.

The exhibit, created by the National Constitution Center, brings the story of Prohibition to life.

It uses artifacts and activities to take visitors back to the Roaring 20’s.

Some of the artifacts that can be seen at the exhibit include original ratification copies of the 18th and 21st Amendments, and Al Capone’s guilty verdict, which convicted him of not paying taxes on money earned from his illegal operations.

The exhibit runs March 3 through July 16.

For more information, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

5 Phillies Players To Watch This Spring Training
Best Places To See Indie Rock In Philly

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia