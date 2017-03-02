“Prohibition” Is Back At The National Constitution Center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The National Constitution Center welcomes the wildly successful “American Spirits: The Rise and Fall of Prohibition” exhibit back for a limited engagement.
The exhibit, created by the National Constitution Center, brings the story of Prohibition to life.
It uses artifacts and activities to take visitors back to the Roaring 20’s.
Some of the artifacts that can be seen at the exhibit include original ratification copies of the 18th and 21st Amendments, and Al Capone’s guilty verdict, which convicted him of not paying taxes on money earned from his illegal operations.
The exhibit runs March 3 through July 16.
