Philly To Host World Arm Wrestling Eastern Classic

by John McDevitt

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It being called the fastest growing underground sport…..Professional Arm Wrestling.

The World Arm Wrestling League Eastern Classic is being held this weekend in Philadelphia.

It’s called “The Liberty Brawl.” An east coast arm wrestling classic.

“You can walk right on the floor and get three feet away from these world champions,” explained Steve Kaplan, Commissioner of the World Arm Wrestling League, or WAL.

The league was established in 2014, and the sport is growing in popularity.

“It’s really an interesting, unique sport because it combines strength with overall fitness, strategy, and speed. There’s a lot of things going on in split seconds. There’s a lot of nuances to this sport that I think has really allowed it to take off. That, coupled with the fact that it’s a sport for anybody,” said Kaplan.

Contestants can gain points for their rankings at this classic as they move on to the finals. The championships are in Las Vegas at the end of June.

The event takes place Saturday at the 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia . Tickets are $20 bucks.