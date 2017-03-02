Philly Soccer Show: Union Defender Rosenberry Looks To Build Off Of Strong Rookie Season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — He had a successful rookie at right back for the Philadelphia Union last year, and Keegan Rosenberry is looking to build on that.

The Harrisburg-area native is the guest the week on the KYW Philly Soccer Show. The second year player sits down with KYW’s Greg Orlandini and Philly Soccer Page Mike Servedio as he talks about the upcoming season.

The Union kick off the 2017 MLS campaign Sunday night against the Vancouver Whitecaps. Rosenberry talks about the team how unified the team is going into the year.

Then, Greg and Mike talk about who they think will start in the Union’s opener. The team has a mix of new faces and returning talent from after making the place in 2016.

