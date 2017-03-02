Philadelphia Chef Opening New Atlantic City Restaurants

March 2, 2017 9:07 PM By Hadas Kuznits
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia celebrity chef Jose Garces is launching three new restaurants in Atlantic City on Saturday.

All three restaurants are located at the Tropicana Casino Resort.

“It’s Bar Olon, Olon, and Okatshe,” said Chef/Owner Jose Garces.

He says they’re all located in the same general vicinity of the building, with Olon overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.

“They’re actually kind of attached in some way, shape, or form,” Garces explained.

Bar Olon has 16 beers on tap, as well as wine and spirits, while Olon features Equadorian style seafood.

Photo of the secret door to Garces's Okatshe restaurant inside a small Japanese candy shop at the Tropocana. (credit: Hadas Kuznits)

“Olon is a small coastal town in Equador and my family lived nearby there, I used to visit there when I was a kid and so I’m doing some family recipes,” said Garces.

On the other side of the bar is a small Japanese candy shop with a secret back door.

“As you go in through the trap door, you’ll have to know that there’s a restaurant there, you’ll have to know about Okatshe and then we’ll let you in, and then we’ll have this kind of Japanese streetscape!” Garces said.

Okatshe will feature Japanese small plates, yakitori, ramen, sushi, sushimi, and maki.

