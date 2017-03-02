Montgomery County DA: Off-Duty Officer Who Died At Home Was Hiding Drug Addiction

March 2, 2017 3:39 PM By Jim Melwert
by Jim Melwert

UPPER DUBLIN, Pa. (CBS) — An investigation into missing evidence, and the suicide of an Upper Dublin police detective, shows no one is immune from drug addiction, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney.

The police department had requested an independent review from the DA’s Office last year, after finding several irregularities in their evidence room.

On Thursday, DA Kevin Steele said the investigation revealed Detective Michael W. Gommer had been stealing a variety of drugs, including pills, cocaine, heroin and marijuana, from the department’s evidence room. More than $7,000 in cash had also gone missing.

The department’s evidence room had been overseen by Gommer, who died in his home back in December. Gommer was off-duty at the time.

“The review by the Montgomery County detectives found that Gommer had a significant and undetected drug issue that led to his taking of drugs from the evidence room,” Steele explained.

Upper Dublin Deputy Chief Lee Benson says the department feels nothing but grief for Gommer’s family and his four young children.

“Many, including myself, regret that he never sought help through our employee assistance program, or turned to us to tell us the truth and maybe saved his life,” said Benson.

The affected evidence is from 90 cases, 11 of which are still open. Steele says they are reaching out to defense attorneys now.

Chief Benson says they have changed their policies. Now two officers are involved in each phase of evidence recording, management, and disposal, and upper command is involved with high value property like jewelry cash or drugs.

