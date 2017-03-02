KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross
By Dr. Brian McDonough, Medical Editor
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — I freely admit it. I am envious of people who are able to grab a nap in the middle of the day.
You may not realize that mid-afternoon nap could be good for your health.
According to a landmark study which focused on over 26,000 Greek men who were followed for six years, a mid-day nap reduces risks for fatal heart problems.
Those who napped at least three times a week for 30 minutes had a 37 percent lower risk of dying form heart attacks or other heart problems than those who did not nap.
A daytime siesta, or nap, is popular in many cultures, especially those in warmer climates. There is good reason for the popularity.