Mid-Afternoon Nap Could Be Good For Your Health

March 2, 2017 1:49 PM
Filed Under: Dr. Brian McDonough, Nap

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross

By Dr. Brian McDonough, Medical Editor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — I freely admit it. I am envious of people who are able to grab a nap in the middle of the day.

You may not realize that mid-afternoon nap could be good for your health.

According to a landmark study which focused on over 26,000 Greek men who were followed for six years, a mid-day nap reduces risks for fatal heart problems.

Those who napped at least three times a week for 30 minutes had a 37 percent lower risk of dying form heart attacks or other heart problems than those who did not nap.

A daytime siesta, or nap, is popular in many cultures, especially those in warmer climates. There is good reason for the popularity.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

5 Phillies Players To Watch This Spring Training
Best Places To See Indie Rock In Philly

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia