Marty Small To Launch Bid for Mayor of Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS)—Marty Small, the president of City Council in Atlantic City is expected to formally announce his candidacy for mayor during a kick-off event next week.
“I have prepared for this moment for some time,” said Small in a news release. “The opportunity to serve this city that I love is clear. The need to serve and lead this city is the first and foremost my motivation. As a native son of this city it pains me to see how we have been treated, how we have been set upon by those who do not see people, only dollars.
Small is a Democrat, a graduate of Atlantic City High School.
He plans to make the formal announcement Monday, at 5 p.m., at the Oscar E. McClinton, Jr. Waterfront Park.
The City Council president will face his challengers during the June primary.
The winner will go on to face current Republican Mayor Don Guardian.
“The people of Atlantic City deserve better. It is my intention to do better by those who call this wonderful ocean front community home,” Small added.