Man Accused Of Stealing Nickelback’s Drummer Identity

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS) — A man in Florida is accused of stealing the identity of Nickelback’s drummer.

Police say 45-year-old Lee Howard Koenig stole the drummer’s identity so he could buy pricey music equipment, reports TC Palm. They say the attempted purchase totaled about $25,000.

According to the report, the case started in January when a band security specialist told police drummer Daniel Adair had his identity fraudulently used to purchase drum parts from a company in Austria.

“Essentially, when he placed the order in Austria, I guess at this level of band … you have a lot of people that work for you,” Port St. Lucie Det. Paul Griffith told TC Palm. “One of the people in his group thought it was out of the ordinary when they were getting contacted as to confirming the order.”

According to an affidavit, Adair decided to do his own research and found a drummer in Florida whose drum set had the same configuration as his.

Police were then able to track the IP address used for the order back to Koenig’s Port St. Lucie home. He was arrested Tuesday and charged with two felony fraud-related charges.

According to TC Palm, this is not the first time Koenig has been accused of fraudulently using money. In 2009, he was ordered to spend three years in prison and repay $78,000 he fraudulently collected in 2007.

He has since been released from jail on a $18,750 bail.