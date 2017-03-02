Jay Lloyd’s Getaway: Meet Immigrants Getaway

By Jay Lloyd

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — People from other places are in the news. KYW’s Jay Lloyd reports we meet each other through getaway music and food.

Duke Ellington reminded us that, in New York, the A Train was our link to Harlem and African based music at the Apollo Theater. It’s still the place to visit.

The nearby Red Rooster eatery has opened a world of Caribbean and southern flavors. And today, another colorful world of immigrant culture is found along the 7 subway through Queens – to places like Woodside.

“The ethnic restaurants and stores and people. Everybody comes together in one place,” said one local.

From the Italian butcher to the Ecuadorian, Caribbean, Mexican, and Thai chefs – the Irish Pub keepers and the guy who makes burgers for the less adventurous. It’s all here.

But get back on the train and head to Flushing for New York’s second largest Chinatown – an Asian-Fusion kaleidoscope.

