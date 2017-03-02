Haverford College Standing Against Anti-Semitism After Swastika Found Inside Dorm Room

March 2, 2017 1:16 PM
Filed Under: Haverford College

HAVERFORD, Pa. (CBS) — Haverford College is observing a moment of silence as students take a stand against the recent string of hateful acts.

This comes after a backwards swastika was discovered pinned to a bulletin board inside a campus dorm room.

Swastika Found At Haverford Tennis Court, Officials Seek Answers

A spokeswoman for the Haverford School District says they’re leaving the investigation up to police, but tells Eyewitness News they don’t believe a Haverford student was involved.

The symbol had been written with chalk and the school was able to erase it.

The college hosted Wednesday night Holocaust survivor Maruis Gherovici who shared his story.

