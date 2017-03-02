Gov. Wolf Visits Plymouth Meeting Healthcare Company

by Mark Abrams

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Governor Tom Wolf visited the Plymouth Meeting campus of a growing healthcare concierge service, and brought along a state contribution it its employee training program.

Gov. Wolf toured Accolade’s operations, nestled off West Germantown Pike, and brought with him a $2 million contribution from the state to help the company cover hiring and training of an additional 250 employees.

Corporate officials say their service – which provides health care assistants to health plans, health systems, and employers – has emerged as a leader in personalized collaboration with people in helping them make health care choices.

“They hire good people, so they’re actually investing more, but they get their clients to spend more and have better health outcomes and I think that’s something all of us trying to bend the health care cost curve can learn from,” said Wolf.

“By giving you a trusted resource who’s a professional, who understands how to help you and your family get the right care in the right setting the first time, we’ve improved the experience of people and it turns out they get better care and it ultimately costs less,” said Jack Stoddard, Accolade’s Chief Operating Officer.

After meeting with a group of employees to learn from them the formula for the company’s success, the governor suggested maybe the state could look to a company like Accolade to help the Commonwealth manage its costs.