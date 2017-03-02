Gov. Christie Attends Ribbon Cutting For New Recovery Center

March 2, 2017 3:33 PM By Mike Dougherty
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Substance abuse and addiction have been at the forefront of New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s agenda for a while.

On Thursday, he attended the ribbon cutting of a recovery center with a personal connection to the governor.

Victory Bay on Chews Landing Road in Laurel Springs is now ready to help people find a path to sobriety. Governor Christie believes miracles will happen here.

“We know as well as anybody that you can’t arrest and jail your way out of this problem. We tried. You can’t. And so I’m going to continue to be an advocate for treatment,” he said.

The recovery center was founded by AJ Soloman, a recovering heroin addict and the son of a New Jersey Supreme Court Justice, who just so happens to be a close family friend of the Christies.

“You have to help others. That has to be a part of your life for someone in recovery, otherwise, in my experience, you’re doomed,” said Soloman.

Christie says there’s also a new law taking effect that limits how opioids are prescribed in New Jersey.

Doctors will only be able to give a five-day supply to patients who are new to pain meds.

