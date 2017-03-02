Get Free Coffee On Fridays At Wawa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Wawa is giving you another reason to celebrate the end of the week.
The company says they are offering FREE COFFEE on Fridays to Rewards membership customers.
“Free Coffee Fridays” runs March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31.
Wawa says coupons for a free cup of joe will be sent to all registered Wawa Rewards members for use every Friday this month.
“We are thrilled to bring back “Free Coffee Fridays” building on the success of the Fall program, said Dena Pizzutti, Manager of Relationship Marketing. “Our members love the variety of our rewards, but coffee is definitely the favorite!”
Customers can also use the Wawa app to make purchases, earn more rewards, check hours and fuel prices and read up on nutrition information.