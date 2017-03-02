Future Of U.S., China Relations Takes Center Stage In Philadelphia

WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney Delivers Budget Address

March 2, 2017 11:48 AM By Justin Udo
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chinese Foreign Ministry Counselor Li Kexin spoke to the The World Affairs Council of Philadelphia Wednesday evening about the direction of U.S. Chinese relations.

He says he thinks both countries can work together to promote a bilateral relationship to a new high level, but he does have some reservations.

“We don’t make compromises to our core interests, like territory and national integrity.”

Kexin says both countries need to work together on key issues like the Korean peninsula.

“As the two important members of international community, I think China and the U.S. also have the responsibility to jointly address global issues like terrorism.”

Kexin adds that as much as his country values their relationship with the U.S. their first focus is implementing social development issues in China.

