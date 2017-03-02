HIGH WIND WARNING: High Wind Warning In Effect Until 10 AM | Radar | Tree Crashes Into House | Weather

Here’s An Exclusive Look At Carson Wentz’s Combine Interview With Eagles

March 2, 2017 9:12 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Carson Wentz, Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With the 2017 NFL Combine getting underway this week, the Eagles gave us a treat on Twitter.

They released a video of their 2016 combine interview with quarterback Carson Wentz.

Wentz was asked about naysayers questioning his ability to make an immediate impact in the NFL, because of his inexperience coming from North Dakota State.

“I believe I made the most out of my opportunities and then some,” Wentz said. “If anyone wants to doubt that, I’m ready to prove them wrong.”

The Eagles went on to trade Sam Bradford and name Wentz their Week 1 starter. Wentz started all 16 games throwing for 3,782 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions while completing 62.4-percent of his passes.

