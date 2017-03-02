Demolition Crew Finds Torpedoes Under New Jersey Home

March 2, 2017 2:35 PM
Filed Under: South Toms River Police Department, torpedoes

SOUTH TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CBS) — Torpedoes aren’t something one usually finds under a home, but that’s what one demolition crew discovered in Ocean County.

The South Toms River Police Department says that a demolition crew unearthed two torpedoes on Wednesday morning under the foundation of the old “Shanty House” located next to the Meineke on Atlantic City Boulevard.

Authorities were immediately notified of the discovery.

NASA’s Women Space Pioneers To Star In New Lego Set

The U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal determined that the torpedoes were training replicas.

The Navy took possession of the torpedoes for proper disposal.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

5 Phillies Players To Watch This Spring Training
Best Places To See Indie Rock In Philly

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia