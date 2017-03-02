Demolition Crew Finds Torpedoes Under New Jersey Home

SOUTH TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CBS) — Torpedoes aren’t something one usually finds under a home, but that’s what one demolition crew discovered in Ocean County.
The South Toms River Police Department says that a demolition crew unearthed two torpedoes on Wednesday morning under the foundation of the old “Shanty House” located next to the Meineke on Atlantic City Boulevard.
Authorities were immediately notified of the discovery.
The U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal determined that the torpedoes were training replicas.
The Navy took possession of the torpedoes for proper disposal.