Report: Eagles QB Chase Daniel Drawing Trade Interest

March 2, 2017 10:20 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles may be able to trade their backup quarterback.

According to a report from the NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, Chase Daniel is “drawing interest on the trade market.”

The Eagles signed Daniel last offseason to a three-year deal worth $21 million, with $12 million guaranteed. About a week before the regular season, the Eagles traded Sam Bradford and named rookie quarterback Carson Wentz as their starter.

The Eagles have about $12 million in cap space as it stands right now, which is third least in the league, to go along with eight draft picks in the 2017 draft.

Daniel has a cap hit of $8 million for each of the next two seasons.

The 30-year-old quarterback, who went undrafted in 2009, has started just two career games.

The Eagles are reportedly interested in Saints receiver Brandin Cooks.

