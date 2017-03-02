Report: Eagles QB Chase Daniel Drawing Trade Interest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles may be able to trade their backup quarterback.

Related: 94WIP Birds Town Hall Recap

According to a report from the NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, Chase Daniel is “drawing interest on the trade market.”

One backup QB drawing interest on the trade market: #Eagles QB Chase Daniel. As teams try to improve there, Daniel is one to watch. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 2, 2017

The Eagles signed Daniel last offseason to a three-year deal worth $21 million, with $12 million guaranteed. About a week before the regular season, the Eagles traded Sam Bradford and named rookie quarterback Carson Wentz as their starter.

Related: Roseman: Report On Wentz’s Elbow Soreness Is ‘Not True’

The Eagles have about $12 million in cap space as it stands right now, which is third least in the league, to go along with eight draft picks in the 2017 draft.

Daniel has a cap hit of $8 million for each of the next two seasons.

The 30-year-old quarterback, who went undrafted in 2009, has started just two career games.

The Eagles are reportedly interested in Saints receiver Brandin Cooks.