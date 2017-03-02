Camden Officer Treats Homeless Man to Haircut

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS)—A Camden County police officer is being recognized for the kindness and compassion she showed toward a homeless man.
On the morning of Feb 17, Officer Clarimar Rodriguez was on foot patrol when she saw a homeless man, who she had met several times previously.
“She began talking to the man who told her that he hadn’t had a haircut for several years and was trying to get one,” said Camden police in a Facebook post.
Officer Rodriguez then walked the man to a nearby barber shop and treated him to a haircut.
“Officer Rodriguez has consistently recognized that her job is also caring about the well-being of all the members in the community she serves,” said Lt. Jason Pike. “Her willingness to help this gentleman shows she has the dedication it takes to be a Camden County police officer.”
Officer Rodriguez was honored with “Officer of the Week” for setting an example of what it means to put service before herself, police said.
