Writer: Democrats Response To Trump Address ‘Horrific, Appalling, Like Roaches’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – John Hayward, a writer from Breitbart, attacked Congressional Democrats for their reaction to Donald Trump’s address last night in an interview with Chris Stigall on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, saying they are out of touch with America.

“The Democrats looked horrific. They didn’t all stand up for ISIS. The couldn’t all stand up to defeat to ISIS. They didn’t all stand up for the Gold Star wife. Keith Ellison and Debbie Wasserman-Schultz sat on their hands for the Gold Star wife. Their party looked appalling.”

Hayward was very critical of their quick exit from the floor was the speech concluded.

“They looked so bitterly ugly and partisan and small. Then, at the end, the speech in over and it’s time for applause and all the pomp and circumstance and they scurry out like roaches, running away after you throw the kitchen light on.”

He also stated the response from former Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear was out of touch with who they are.

“They bring out this ancient Democrat who was defeated by a Republican. They guy is not in office because the Republicans blew him away and the first thing he says in the speech is he flubs his line and says I’m a Democrat, I’m a Republican. That whole thing was just weird and phony. That rebuttal was such a phony, false thing. That’s not what the Democrats are. Keith Ellison is who the Democrats are, Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, Nancy Pelosi, Tom Perez, that’s who the Democrats are. The Clinton’s are still running the party. Barack Obama, behind the scenes with his shadow government, that’s who the Democrats are.”

