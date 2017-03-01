Weather: Severe Storms Expected To Move Through Region Wednesday Afternoon

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Severe storms turned deadly Tuesday as a potent, moisture-rich storm roared through the central Plains and Midwest. Reports of tornadoes, hail, and damaging wind dotted the map from Oklahoma to Ohio. That same storm rumbles through the Delaware Valley Wednesday.

The cold front with this storm will produce the biggest impacts for our region. With high dew points (ample moisture) and above-average warmth (low to mid 70s), a major clash is setting up in the atmosphere. Any sunny breaks into early Wednesday afternoon will only help bolster instability needed for some gusty, heavy storms.

Here are the main bullet points: a fast-moving squall line will cross through between 2-5 p.m. from west to east. Main impacts will be heavy downpours, gusts up to 60 mph, and frequent lightning. Hail is still a possibility, and while it’s a much lower risk, we can’t completely rule out a tornado. The timing is less than ideal as many kids will be en route to after-school activities and our typical p.m. rush will just be getting underway. So if you’re out Wednesday afternoon and hear thunder, head indoors!