Up Next: The Soaring Pop Of Springtime Carnivore

By Michael Cerio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The latest project from singer and songwriter Greta Morgan is Springtime Carnivore, a worthy vehicle for the soaring voice of Morgan who has been recording and performing since age fifteen.

“I skipped my high school prom and graduation because we were on tour in the UK” remembers Morgan of her start with the Chicago band The Hush Sound.

“I would definitely say, follow your bliss and work as hard as you possibly can at just being yourself and being truthful and expressing what you want to express, but get your high school diploma. That was one thing, I remember the label asked me if I would leave high school early to start touring, and I made it work where I actually graduated. I had worked too hard up until that point.”

Morgan got her degree and a lifetime of experience with The Hush Sound, but seems to have really found her voice in Springtime Carnivore.

“I feel like I’m in a place where I’m starting to own my powers” explains Greta cautiously. “I’m starting to just really step into my own skin creatively.”

Greta Morgan’s second effort as Springtime Carnivore is the indie folk-influenced swirling sounds of Midnight Room. She’ll perform songs from the album at Milkboy in Philadelphia on Thursday March 9th.

To hear much more about Greta Morgan and her music, check out the full interview below.



For more information on her show visit MilkboyPhilly.com.