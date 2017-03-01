The Dom Giordano Show: Congressman Pat Meehan, Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Senator Pat Toomey & Sheriff David Clarke | March 1

9:00-Congressman Pat Meehan joined giving his reaction to the President’s speech to Congress last night.
9:20-Bill Maher criticizing President Trump’s honoring if the widow of Navy SEAL Ryan Owens.
9:35-Dr. Sebastian Gorka joins with reaction to the President Trump’s speech to Congress and the raid in Yemen.
9:40-Senator Bob Casey calling out Donald Trump to condemn the anti-Semetic attacks across the nation.
10:00-Senator Pat Toomey joins with his thoughts on President Trump’s speech to Congress last night and his thoughts on how to repeal Obamacare.
10:10-President Trump bringing up paid child care and family leave for Americans.
10:30-Van Jones praising President Trump’s honoring of the widow of Navy SEAL Ryan Owens.
10:35-Millennials buying newer cars to drive for Uber.
11:00-President Trump opening up last night condemning hate and evil in America.
11:20-IBEW 98 leader, Johnny Doughterty joined discussing his critic of the Democrats response to the President’s speech last night.
11:35-Sheriff David Clarke joined discussing his new book “Cop Under Fire.”