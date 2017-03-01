NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

The Dom Giordano Show: Congressman Pat Meehan, Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Senator Pat Toomey & Sheriff David Clarke | March 1

March 1, 2017 12:01 PM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Congressman Pat Meehan joined giving his reaction to the President’s speech to Congress last night.

9:20-Bill Maher criticizing President Trump’s honoring if the widow of Navy SEAL Ryan Owens. 

9:35-Dr. Sebastian Gorka joins  with reaction to the President Trump’s speech to Congress and the raid in Yemen.

9:40-Senator Bob Casey calling out Donald Trump to condemn the anti-Semetic attacks across the nation.

10:00-Senator Pat Toomey joins with his thoughts on President Trump’s speech to Congress last night and his thoughts on how to repeal Obamacare.

10:10-President Trump bringing up paid child care and family leave for Americans.

10:30-Van Jones praising President Trump’s honoring of the widow of Navy SEAL Ryan Owens.

10:35-Millennials buying newer cars to drive for Uber.

11:00-President Trump opening up last night condemning hate and evil in America.

11:20-IBEW 98 leader, Johnny Doughterty joined discussing his critic of the Democrats response to the President’s speech last night.

11:35-Sheriff David Clarke joined discussing his new book “Cop Under Fire.”

