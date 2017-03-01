Stressed Out At Work? Change In The Oval Office May Be To Blame

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–With the rise of mobile technology and the ability to work wherever you are, it’s no surprise today’s workforce feels increasingly over-worked.

“Working late hours, juggling things at home,” said Vincent Salvitti of West Chester.

Timothy Cragg of Philadelphia added, “You need to do more with less, we are told that all the time.”

“You feel like your chest is a little bit caving in,” explained Marquis Jones of Sharon Hill.

Stress that leads to burnout, a phenomenon experts say is on the rise.

According to Workplace Options, an employee well-being company servicing 53-million workers across the globe, 70% of US support calls were related to stress and anxiety in 2016. Up 20% in just two years.

This past January, the firm also saw a 20% spike, fielding over 42,000 calls from folks feeling the pressure.

“If it’s uncomfortable and stressful, a good portion of your day is going to be uncomfortable.” said Dr. George James, a licensed therapist at the Council for Relationships.

He attributes the recent uptick to trends in corporate culture, which increasingly focuses on the bottom line. Dr James says troubling world events and change in the oval office can also play a role.

“With any change in administration, it means there’s going to be changes with laws, taxes,” he says.

That can lead to questions about job security and political conversations with coworkers.

Dr. James says when we’re stressed or busy, often the first thing we do is cut out the things we enjoy.

Instead, he says, when stress and anxiety start to surface, it’s even more important to make time for ourselves and the things that bring positive energy into our every day.