Police: Half-Kilo Of Cocaine, 120 Pounds Of Pot Seized From South Jersey Man

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Authorities have arrested an Egg Harbor Township man they say was in possession of cocaine that was allegedly mailed to his South Jersey home.
Jurggen Thomas, 23, was arrested on Tuesday after police seized a half-kilo of cocaine and 120 pounds of marijuana in a shed of his home.
The investigation began after U.S. Homeland Security Investigations intercepted a suspicious package that was mailed from Haiti to an address in Egg Harbor Township via UPS delivery services.
Authorities coordinated multiple controlled deliveries which resulted in the arrest of Thomas.
Thomas is being charged with first-degree possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, first-degree possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, second-degree conspiracy to distribute cocaine, third-degree possession of cocaine, and third-degree possession of marijuana.
The first-degree drug charges carry a sentence of 10 to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $500,000. Second-degree charges carry a sentence of five to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $150,000, while third-degree charges carry a sentence of three to five years in prison and a fine of up to $15,000.