Police Recruits Head To D.C. For Training Program At Holocaust Museum

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police recruits are visiting the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. today.

It’s a trip future Philly cops have been taking for years, but this group of recruits go in the wake of vandalism at a Jewish cemetery in the city.

These trips to the Holocaust Museum in our nation’s capital have been taking place since 2008.

Buses full of @Phillypolice recruits heading to Holocaust Memorial Museum in DC. @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/Pf8fHxzS1m — Tim Jimenez (@TimJRadio) March 1, 2017

But this go around, the 69 recruits are going as police investigate the vandalism at Mount Carmel Jewish Cemetery.

Police Corporal Gary Jones says the recruits, on this emotional trip, will learn from the past so they can face what’s happening in the present.

“The things going on, even right now in today’s time, people are not sensitive. And we want our students to be sensitive. They’re going to be out there serving the community and while they’re doing that, you have to serve in a sensitive manner.”

Brandon Cordero, one of the recruits, says the lessons learned will open up eyes and these future officers will make an impact.

“Especially in Philadelphia. It’s truly a melting pot.”