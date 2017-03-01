Police Recruits Head To D.C. For Training Program At Holocaust Museum

March 1, 2017 10:08 AM By Tim Jimenez

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police recruits are visiting the Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. today.

It’s a trip future Philly cops have been taking for years, but this group of recruits go in the wake of vandalism at a Jewish cemetery in the city.

These trips to the Holocaust Museum in our nation’s capital have been taking place since 2008.

But this go around, the 69 recruits are going as police investigate the vandalism at Mount Carmel Jewish Cemetery.

Police Corporal Gary Jones says the recruits, on this emotional trip, will learn from the past so they can face what’s happening in the present.

“The things going on, even right now in today’s time, people are not sensitive. And we want our students to be sensitive. They’re going to be out there serving the community and while they’re doing that, you have to serve in a sensitive manner.”

Brandon Cordero, one of the recruits, says the lessons learned will open up eyes and these future officers will make an impact.

“Especially in Philadelphia. It’s truly a melting pot.”

More from Tim Jimenez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

5 Phillies Players To Watch This Spring Training
Best Places To See Indie Rock In Philly
Restaurant Pairs Beers With Girl Scout Cookies

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia