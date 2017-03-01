NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Police: Man Wanted for Exposing Himself to University of Delaware Students

March 1, 2017 5:07 PM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A Delaware man is being sought by police after he allegedly exposed himself to students at the University of Delaware.

It happened early Wednesday morning around midnight, when a University of Delaware student says she observed a naked man committing a lewd act while she was walking on Haines Street.

The victims ran from the area and contacted police.

Authorities say a second incident occurred just before 12:30 a.m. when two additional women observed a man exposing his genitals, while wearing only a sweatshirt over his face.

Using surveillance cameras, police say they were able to track down a person of interest.

The suspect is being identified as Donald W. Maxwell Jr., 62, of Delaware.

Police believe the suspect is driving a 2011 silver Dodge Charger with distinctive markings on the sides of the vehicle.

maxwell vehicle Police: Man Wanted for Exposing Himself to University of Delaware Students

“Based on the surveillance footage and the descriptions provided by the victims, an arrest warrant was obtained for Donald Maxwell,” police said in a news release.

Maxwell is facing charges of lewdness, indecent exposure and criminal trespass.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 302-366-7111.

