Police: Man Captured On Video Throwing Cat Into Air

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Camden County Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection to an animal cruelty case.
Police say there is a video going around on social media that shows a man wearing a dark jacket and blue jeans throwing a cat into the air.
They believe the incident may have happened in Camden, possibly in Centerville or East Camden.
Police Investigating Fatal Crash In Hamilton
A portion of the video was posted on the Camden County Police Department website and Facebook page.
Anyone with information about this suspect or incident should call the Camden County Police Department tip line at (856) 757-7042.