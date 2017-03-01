WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Area | Full Coverage | Radar

Police Investigating Fatal Crash In Hamilton

March 1, 2017 12:56 PM
Filed Under: New Jersey

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Hamilton are investigating a crash that left one person dead, early Wednesday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Malaga Road and Jackson Road, around 1 a.m.

According to investigators, 32-year-old Gregory Gellien Jr. was traveling southbound on Malaga Road and attempting to make a right turn onto Jackson Road when he lost control and struck a tree.

Gellien Jr. was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators say it was raining at the time of the crash, and Gellien Jr. was not wearing a seat belt.

 

