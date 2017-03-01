Police: 2 People Killed In Separate Shootings

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people were shot and killed in separate shootings overnight in Philadelphia.
The first shooting happened on the 4900 block of Rising Sun Avenue in Feltonville around 2:24 a.m. Police found a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper chest. He was transported to Temple Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
The second shooting took place on the 2700 block of North Bonsall Street in North Philadelphia around 2:42 a.m. When police responded, they discovered a 31-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his head chest, back, and neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victims’ names have not yet been released.
Police are investigating both shootings.
There are no suspects in either shooting.