Philadelphia Flower Show Preparations Underway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We are a little more than a week away from opening day of the Philadelphia Flower Show, and even though it may feel like spring outside the flowers still need an extra boost to get blooming in time for the big event.

Tucked away off of Washington Lane is a gem of a garden center – Meadowbrook Farm – where an array of treasured flowers inspired by Holland are growing for the Philadelphia Flower Show.

“Holland is probably the country that most people know as the place that actually produces so many different kinds of flowers, agriculture that is shared with nations around the world,” said Pa. Horticultural Society Director of Communications Alan Jaffey. “Many of the designers in Holland, The Netherlands are now using very natural approaches to how they create the designs and the landscapes.”

Local and international floral designers relay their creativity to Meadowbrook Farm gardeners and then they bring the flowers and plants to life for the show.

It’s been a process to wake up these works of mother nature and trick them to bloom at the perfect time.

Head grower Nick Roehrick says, “Today we’re growing through the green houses, we’re looking at the stage of the plant and seeing if it blooms or if it is going to bloom. Take for instance a tulip, you really want to hold those tulips… when they have a really tight bud on them that tight stage is perfect for putting back into the cooler and holding it till the show.”

You can catch all those beautiful blooms in action during the Philadelphia Flower Show. It opens to the public March 11 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center

