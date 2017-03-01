PGW Customers Could Soon Be Paying More

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Gas Works customers could soon be paying more for service.
On Monday, PGW asked the state’s Public Utility commission to approve a $70-million rate increase. That would translate to a little under $11 more per month for the average residential customer.
It would be the first rate increase for PGW since 2009. The utility says the increase is needed because revenues have dropped thanks to warmer winters and more people incorporating energy efficient appliances and home designs.
PGW officials say the rate hike would also help cover risings costs related to employee health care, equipment and regulatory compliance.