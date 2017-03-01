People Making $50 An Hour For Petting Cats And Dogs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some people are making $50 an hour for simply massaging animals – and you can too with a little bit of training.

Pet massage therapy may seem like an odd profession, but founder of the Northwest School of Animal Massage, Lola Michelin, says animals can suffer from the same aches and pains people do.

“Regular massage throughout the life of your pet may help prevent the stiffness and pain that contributes to arthritis,” Michelin told the Penny Hoarder.

She says massage therapy can help alleviate these symptoms. You just have to pet the afflicted areas to warm the muscles. Then the therapist will gently and repeatedly compress the muscles to pump fluids through the tissues and to relieve pressure on tendons.

But you can’t just go around massaging people’s pets and expect to get paid for it. You’re going to have to go through the proper training.

The Penny Hoarder says how much you make as a pet massage therapist depends on where you offer your services and how much experience you have.

According to NWSAM, if you work for yourself you can charge between $50 and $120 per hour.

So, good luck!