New Carnival Food Stand Holds ‘Sausage Cutting’ At Reading Terminal Market

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A sausage cutting ceremony took place at Reading Terminal Market Wednesday for the grand opening of a new food stand.
Rebecca Foxman is co-owner of the new Reading Terminal Market food stand Fox and Son, which has taken over the space of the former Salumeria Cheese Stand.
“It’s fun, county fair-style food such as corn dogs,” said Foxman.
Her partner, Ezekial Ferguson, is the “son” in Fox and Son.
“I also throw around the term ‘curd enthusiast.’ When you’re cheese making, you first get curds, you pack them into a mold and that’s what makes a wheel of cheese,” Ferguson said. “So it’s the interim between the milk and the actual finished product.”
Cheese curds are a main item in one of their signature products here, a Canadian specialty called “poutine.”
“It’s hand cut french fries, beef gravy and fresh squeaky cheese curds,” Foxman said.