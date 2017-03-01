March Outlook: More Snow Or Will The Warm Pattern Remain?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– March started on a spring note, with temperatures in the 70’s and new records in spots like Atlantic City, Allentown and Georgetown, DE.

We fell a few degrees shy of the record in Philadelphia, but still managed to start the month almost thirty degrees above the norm.

But this early spring pattern is headed out of here for several days!

In the wake of the overnight cold front, very strong winds will move in across the area.

A Wind Advisory has been issued and will be in effect through 1 p.m. Thursday, but it looks like the strongest gusts will be through the early morning hours, with speeds as high as 55 mph. This is strong enough to bring down tree branches and potentially even cause isolated power outages.

The wind stays strong through the day Thursday, and temperatures will struggle to make it to the low 50’s. With the wind, expect it to feel like the 30’s all day.

Friday and Saturday are even colder – highs in the city may reach the low 40’s, but many of our suburbs will be in the 30’s both days.

Scattered snow showers may dot the area on Friday, but these will come through during the daylight hours and should not produce any accumulation.

Saturday may feel like the 20’s all day thanks to the strong winds.

But then the roller coaster swings upwards again – we’ll moderate back to the low 50’s on Sunday, and then near 60 both Monday and Tuesday before another strong cold front moves through on Wednesday of next week.