Jay Wright: Championship Experience ‘Will Really Help Our Guys’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jay Wright and the Villanova Wildcats head into this year’s NCAA Tournament with something they’ve never had before: championship experience.

Wright, 55, believes the experience that his players received from winning the National Championship last year will be an advantage for them in this year’s tourney.

“I think the experience we had last year, once we get to the tournament, will really help our guys because it’s such a different vibe when you’re playing in those games than any other games,” Wright told the 94WIP Morning Show on Wednesday.

Wright joined the radio program to discuss the upcoming tournament and promote his new book Attitude: Develop a Winning Mindset on and off the Court. Wright was asked if winning the title has changed him.

“It does a little bit,” Wright admitted. “It changes more how people treat you and talk to you, and some of the opportunities you get. But I don’t want it to change me, I hope it doesn’t. I’m trying. I think we’re doing a pretty good job so far.”

Villanova is currently 27-3. They have one more regular season game on Saturday at Georgetown before the Big East tournament.