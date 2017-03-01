Egg Harbor Township School Board Rejects Transgender Policy

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — The Egg Harbor Township School Board has struck down a transgender student policy that would allow the district to address issues of athletics, bathroom and locker use on a case-by-case basis.

The school board voted 5-4 Tuesday night, rejecting the policy, reports The Press of Atlantic City.

The Press of Atlantic City reports the policy had initially been tabled because there were not enough votes to approve it. However, about 200 people showed up to the meeting Tuesday and the policy was defeated.

Board members supporting the policy included Board President Louis DellaBarca, Chris Moran, Pete Castellano and John “Jack” Haines.

More than 30 people spoke on the controversial policy, some chastised the board for tabling the policy, saying they had an obligation to at least vote, reports The Press of Atlantic City.

Speakers in favor of the policy included the mother of a transgender teen, a teacher, Stockton professor Laurie Greene and Pastor Blake Spencer of the Ocean Heights Presbyterian Church.

DellaBarca told The Press of Atlantic City he had no idea when or if the policy might come up again because he was not sure whether the district can come up with a policy that would be acceptable to a majority of board members.

The policy has been a controversial topic at school board meetings since it was introduced in November.