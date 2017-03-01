WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Area | Full Coverage | Radar

Doctors Remove Nearly 200-Pound Cyst From Woman’s Stomach

March 1, 2017 1:10 PM

SAINT CLAIR, Pa. (CBS) — A 71-year-old woman from Pennsylvania lost 200 pounds in just one day.

Doctors discovered a large cyst in Mary Clancey’s stomach and they say it likely grew a little bit each day for 16 years.

Once the 200-pound cyst was removed, she dropped from 350 pounds to a little over 150.

“I’ve gained 10 pounds since I’ve been home, so hopefully I’ll get curvy and be one hot babe eventually,” she said.

Clancey says she intends to sell her old clothes and buy new ones.

She says she is looking forward to getting out an exercising this spring.

