Carli Lloyd: ‘It’s Special’ Playing So Close To Home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One of the world’s greatest athletes is taking center stage Wednesday night in her own back yard.

Carli Lloyd, perhaps the greatest female soccer player in the world, will suit up for Team USA in the She Believes Cup against Germany in Chester.

CBS 3’s Pat Gallen asked Lloyd about the importance of connecting with those who look up to her.

Sixers Announce Joel Embiid Out For Remainder Of Season

“It’s important every time I step out of on the field, or I’m in my training environment,” Lloyd said. “Being a good role model is something I really pride myself in.”

She continued, “If I can help by telling them maybe to eat their vegetables or go out and train harder, hopefully they can listen to that.”

Lloyd says it’s “special” playing so close to home.

“Philly is near and dear to my heart and any time I get to come back and either play in New Jersey or play in Philadelphia, it’s special because I’ve got a lot of friends and family coming out. And it’s a great stadium, great atmosphere. Here we’ve got a great crowd, sold out, or nearly sold out. Yeah, it’s great,” Lloyd said.

Lloyd will be heading to Manchester City to play professionally. She says she’s looking forward to the new challenge.

Flyers Trade Mark Streit To Lightning

“I’ve wanted to play abroad, it’s just a matter of where, when, kind of all those pieces have to fit together,” she explained. “It started with an email to my management team from their head coach. They’re in the Champions League quarterfinals, so that’s a big thing for them.”

Lloyd added that the biggest moment of her career so far was winning the 2015 World Cup.

Lloyd is originally from Delran, New Jersey.