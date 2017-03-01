WEATHER ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Area | Full Coverage | Radar

Cancer Treatment Firm Finds Permanent Home At Philadelphia Navy Yard

March 1, 2017 3:52 PM By Paul Kurtz
Filed Under: KYW Newsradio, Paul Kurtz, Philadelphia Navy Yard

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A British-based biopharmaceutical company that develops cancer immunotherapy treatments has cut the ribbon on its lavish, new home at the Philadelphia Navy Yard.

Adaptimmune ends a vagabond existence about six years after launching its U.S. operations in Philly.

“We’ve gone from no home to what then became a temporary home at the Science Center on Market Street,” said CEO James Noble. “And now we’ve come to our permanent home. And this is a very special day for me.”

Noble says the new 47,000 square-foot state-of-the-art manufacturing facility provides more than enough room for the company’s 92 employees.

“We’re gonna be making cells to treat patients though the whole basis of this company is that we take patients blood and we soup up their cells, basically modify their cells and give them back to patients,” Noble added. “That’s gonna happen right here.”

Adaptimmune short-term plans include growing its workforce to 120 by the end of the year.

 

More from Paul Kurtz
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

5 Phillies Players To Watch This Spring Training
Best Places To See Indie Rock In Philly

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia