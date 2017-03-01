Cancer Treatment Firm Finds Permanent Home At Philadelphia Navy Yard

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A British-based biopharmaceutical company that develops cancer immunotherapy treatments has cut the ribbon on its lavish, new home at the Philadelphia Navy Yard.

Adaptimmune ends a vagabond existence about six years after launching its U.S. operations in Philly.

“We’ve gone from no home to what then became a temporary home at the Science Center on Market Street,” said CEO James Noble. “And now we’ve come to our permanent home. And this is a very special day for me.”

Noble says the new 47,000 square-foot state-of-the-art manufacturing facility provides more than enough room for the company’s 92 employees.

“We’re gonna be making cells to treat patients though the whole basis of this company is that we take patients blood and we soup up their cells, basically modify their cells and give them back to patients,” Noble added. “That’s gonna happen right here.”

Adaptimmune short-term plans include growing its workforce to 120 by the end of the year.