3 Organizations Business Owners Should Consider Joining In Pennsylvania



Joining a business organization is one of the best ways to get the most out of your marketing budget. These organizations offer exceptional opportunities for networking, and free or cost effective resources and access to insights on how to better run your businesses. If you’re not a member of a Philadelphia business organization, here are a few to consider.



Center City Proprietors Association

Founded in the 1970s, the Center City Proprietors Association (CCPA) functions as a member-supported chamber of commerce. It hosts many events throughout the year that provide networking potential, and serves as introducers to some of the city’s innovative business owners. CCPA also works with the local government to foster opportunity for small business. Membership ranges from $250 to $2,500 with levels for different sized businesses.



Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO Philadelphia)

The EO was founded to provide entrepreneurs with a network of resources to help improve how they manage their businesses. It offers many events, seminars and access to a global community of small business owners. The Philadelphia chapter of EO consists of members from multiple industries, and as a member, you will have access to these and other members. Annual dues are $1,900 for the national chapter and $2,100 for the Philadelphia chapter.



Arts and Business Council of Greater Philadelphia

The Arts and Business Council of Greater Philadelphia was founded to enhance the creative business community in Philadelphia. It helps grow this sector of business by developing leaders and connecting members of the creative community with business resources. Its events allow members to connect with some of the most innovative personalities in the world, and it also provides volunteer opportunities, which gives members a chance to give back. These and other business organizations allow entrepreneurs to network and bounce ideas off of one another, and they can also be great marketing tools. Joining a business organization should definitely be included as part of any marketing plan.

This article was written by Alaina Brandenburger for CBS Small Business Pulse.

