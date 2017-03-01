3 On Your Side: Pet Adoption Matching Websites And Apps

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A great way to find a new pet is adopting one from a shelter or rescue. But sometimes it can be difficult to find a specific breed or size. As 3 On Your Side’s Jim Donovan explains, now there are several websites and apps that make finding the right match much easier.

Life is a lot better now for this schnauzer. In December, a rescue group found him wandering the streets. Last month, he was adopted by the Tiers family after they found him on www.allpaws.com, a site that connects people to rescued pets in their region.

This isn’t the family’s first schnauzer. Last year, they lost 12-year-old Titan to cancer and recently decided to get a similar dog. On AllPaws, users can pick everything from the breed to the color and even the age range. This picture grabbed their attention. Not only did it look like their old dog, he had the same name.

“It was amazing to me that it was the same exact name as our former dog. We really thought it was a sign,” says Laura Tiers.

There are several websites and apps that work in a similar way. One called www.pawslikeme.com offers a quiz to help you find the right animal match. Questions include how long the animal would be home alone, or if you like one that wants to snuggle or one that doesn’t require a lot of petting. The site then gives you suggestions on the type of animal to adopt.

Murray was found on the streets as a kitten. Emily Blumenthal discovered him on AllPaws too. AllPaws doesn’t charge anything, although the local rescue or shelter often has an adoption fee to cover medical costs.

Tiers believes that it’s well worth it.

“I think there’s a misconception out there that rescue dogs are damaged goods but he fits in fine with our family and we really, we really love him,” says Tiers.

For more information visit the sites below:

www.allpaws.com

www.pawslikeme.com

www.corepaws.com

www.adoptapet.com

www.petango.com

www.theshelterpetproject.org