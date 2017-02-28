What Not To Bring! TSA Has Tips To Reduce Wait Time At Airport Security Checkpoints

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One of the busiest times of year at Philadelphia International is in March for Spring Break. The airport and Transportation Security Administration officials are reminding travelers of existing rules and what you can do to help reduce time waiting in security lines.

When traveling by air, remember what you are carrying on you or in your bags when going through security checkpoints at the airport. TSA agents commonly see a lot of prohibited items like knives, and tools. There are some uncommon items also.

“For example, this car battery charger obviously produces electricity. It’s not allowed on the aircraft,” said TSA spokesman Mike England. “A pool cue. Anything that can be used as a weapon cannot be allowed on the plane.”

But many items can be checked and ride with your luggage. Surrendered items will not be returned.

“So when you are caught with a prohibited item, you are not only presenting a problem for yourself, you are presenting a problem for everybody standing in line behind you,” England said.

Also, to help speed wait time at security lines, officials remind of the carry-on 3-1-1 liquid rules.

Click here for more information on rules, travel tips and retrieval of lost items or PHL.org.

Lost and Found lost outside TSA screening areas. (215) 937-6888.

Lost and Found lost inside TSA screening areas: (610) 521-7206.